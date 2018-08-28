Search

Opinion

‘As many points in seven days as Ipswich have all season’ – City fans enjoying lofty status after victory over Brentford

PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:50 27 October 2018

Emi Buendia is congratulated on his goal against Brentford by City skipper Alex Tettey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Emi Buendia is congratulated on his goal against Brentford by City skipper Alex Tettey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City’s superb form continued with a hard fought 1-0 home victory over Brentford, to make it seven wins from nine league games for Daniel Farke’s impressive side.

Christoph Zimmermann celebrates City's victory over Brentford at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesChristoph Zimmermann celebrates City's victory over Brentford at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Canaries followed up last weekend’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest and their midweek 2-1 win over Aston Villa with a third win on the spin, thanks to Emi Buendia’s first goal for the club.

It continued a fine run of form which has seen City win nine and lose just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, ahead of a Carabo Cup fourth round tie away to Premier League side Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

The success moved Farke’s team up to third in the Championship table, level on points with second-placed Middlesbrough, although Leeds could reclaim top spot when they host Nottingham Forest in the day’s late kick-off.

• Take a look at some of the best of the social media reaction above and below










Sheffield United are currently top, two points clear after a 4-2 home win over Wigan but victory would take Leeds top on goal difference and bump Norwich down to fourth.

In an added boost, Ipswich remain bottom after a 3-0 defeat at Millwall, watched by former Canaries boss Paul Lambert from the stands as he prepares to take charge of the Tractor Boys – leaving them 18 points adrift of Norwich after 15 games.

• Catch up with all the post-match reaction and analysis in our Matchday Live blog












