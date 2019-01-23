Search

‘Almost I every time I played against Reading I scored’ - Nelson Oliveira after loan exit from Norwich City

23 January, 2019 - 15:32
Nelson Oliveira in the tradition pose - with Reading shirt Picture: Reading FC

JASON DAWSON ©Jason Dawson

Nelson Oliveira knows all about scoring in Reading matches – but now he is hoping to do it while wearing Royals’ colours.

The 27-year-old striker spent yesterday training with his new team-mates at the Madejski Stadium after completing a loan move from Norwich for the rest of the Championship season.

It ends six months of exile for the Portuguese, who hasn’t featured in any of Daniel Farke’s first team squads since the final game of the 2017-28 campaign.

Oliveira does have good memories of playing against Reading, having scored in each of his three appearances against them: he was on target in City’s Boxing Day defeat in Berkshire in 2016, and opened the scoring in a 7-1 thumping towards the end of that season. He also scored twice for Forest in November 2015.

“Almost every time I played against Reading I scored - and I scored good goals,” he said. “I’ll try to do the same, this time scoring for Reading and I’m very excited to start doing that.”

Oliveira – who could make his debut for Reading at Bolton Wanderers next Tuesday night – believes his style of play aligns with that of Royals boss Jose Gomes.

“I think the football the manager plays is technical football, it suits my style perfectly,” he said.

“I’m very excited to start training with the boys, meeting all the players and getting ready.

“I don’t know a lot of the players personally but I think I’ve played against almost all of them, played with a few of them as well.

“I know Mo Barrow, I played with him at Swansea and, of course, Tiago Ilori, he’s a Portuguese player that I know very well.

“It’s very exciting to meet them and to try to get ready to help the team.

“I know the league, I’ve played here for two-and-a-half years already, that can help me but I think the most important thing is for me to know the players, know my team-mates and get involved.

Oliveira, who takes the number 22 shirt at Reading, joined Norwich from Portuguese side Benfica in August 2016 and has made 70 first team appearances in all competitions, scoring 20 goals.

Topic Tags:

