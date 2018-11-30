Search

City U23s to take on Forest in PL Cup clash at Colney

30 November, 2018 - 06:30
Timi Odusina, who featured on the bench for the first team recently, has captained Norwich City U23s recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Timi Odusina, who featured on the bench for the first team recently, has captained Norwich City U23s recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Colney plays host to Premier League Cup action tonight, as Norwich City Under-23s try and end a run of eight matches without a win.

The young Canaries host Nottingham Forest looking for their first win in Group D, having lost 3-0 at Leicester and drawn 1-1 away to Exeter in the competition so far this season.

Last Friday a 0-0 draw with Southampton – featuring Grant Hanley and Nelson Oliveira as over-age players – brought an end to a five-game losing streak in Premier League Two.

Tonight’s it’s Nottingham Forest U23s visiting Colney (7pm kick-off), with U18s coach David Wright still in temporary charge following Matt Gill’s exit for Ipswich. Forest top Group D following a 2-1 win at Leicester and a 3-1 home win over Exeter.

Any supporters wishing to attend U23 games at Colney are advised to contact the club beforehand and car-share where possible, because of limited parking due to building work at City’s training centre.

