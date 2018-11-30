City U23s to take on Forest in PL Cup clash at Colney

Timi Odusina, who featured on the bench for the first team recently, has captained Norwich City U23s recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Colney plays host to Premier League Cup action tonight, as Norwich City Under-23s try and end a run of eight matches without a win.

The young Canaries host Nottingham Forest looking for their first win in Group D, having lost 3-0 at Leicester and drawn 1-1 away to Exeter in the competition so far this season.

Last Friday a 0-0 draw with Southampton – featuring Grant Hanley and Nelson Oliveira as over-age players – brought an end to a five-game losing streak in Premier League Two.

Tonight’s it’s Nottingham Forest U23s visiting Colney (7pm kick-off), with U18s coach David Wright still in temporary charge following Matt Gill’s exit for Ipswich. Forest top Group D following a 2-1 win at Leicester and a 3-1 home win over Exeter.

Any supporters wishing to attend U23 games at Colney are advised to contact the club beforehand and car-share where possible, because of limited parking due to building work at City’s training centre.