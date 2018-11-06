Norwich City transfer rumours: Free-scoring winger admits he could move to England

Kieran Sadlier during his time with St Mirren Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA PA Archive/PA Images

One of Norwich City’s reported targets in Ireland has admitted he could soon be making the move to England.

Cork City star Kieran Sadlier, a former West Ham prospect, will soon be out of contract and was said to be on the radar of the Canaries earlier this year.

The 24-year-old tricky winger scored 26 goals in a campaign which came to a close with a 2-1 defeat to Dundalk in the FAI Cup final on Sunday – with Sadlier equalising from the spot in the first half in front of over 30,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium.

He was Cork’s top scorer in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland, as the previous champions lost the title race to Dundalk as well.

Sadlier has been named in the PFAI Team of the Year after a total of 26 goals and 13 assists in 49 games in all competitions – making international headlines with a goal from inside his own penalty area.

The Irish Sun reported in June that Norwich were among a host of clubs impressed by the England-born former Ireland Under-21 international, who came through the youth ranks at Cambridge United.

After failing to make the grade at West Ham he had short stints at St Mirren, Peterborough and Halifax, before finding his feet at Sligo Rovers in Ireland to earn a move to Cork, going on to score the winning penalty in a shootout in the 2017 FAI Cup final.

The Irish Sun are reporting that Portsmouth, Rotherham and Doncaster are leading the chase for the Sussex-born attacker – who has admitted there is plenty of interest from England.

“I’m going to take a break with my family and make a decision then,” the 24-year-old told Cork newspaper the Evening Echo. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet. There’s obviously interest — from everywhere really, in Ireland and England — but it’s something I haven’t decided on.

“I just wanted to play this game and play well. And I wanted to win it obviously. It’s something I’ll discuss with my family and my agent and decide then. It’s not just a footballing thing, it’s everything — off the pitch as well.

“But I do love Cork and I love this team. I’ve loved my time here and if that continues, great. If not, we’ll see what happens. I don’t know yet. But Cork will always be strong, it’s always an attractive place to come to and play football.”

Earlier this year Cork boss Graham Caulfield described Sadlier as a ‘phenomenal talent’ and ‘probably the most talented player in the league’.

Ireland is an area Norwich have been looking to in recent years, signing Ireland U19 striker Adam Idah from College Corinthians, U23s winger Simon Power from UC Dublin and U18s forward Josh Giurgi from Lexlip United.