Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries competing with Dortmund, Celtic and Leeds for Fulham midfielder

Could midfielder Matt O'Riley be on the radar of Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City are reportedly among a host of clubs at home and abroad who are interested in young Fulham midfielder Matt O’Riley.

The England Under-18 international is interesting German clubs Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart, according to Sky Sports, after a starring role as Fulham U23s beat Manchester United 3-1 last week.

Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich and Leeds are said to be monitoring the youngster’s progress, as well as Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

O’Riley has been with the Cottagers since he was eight years old but has so far made just three first-team appearances, coming on with five minutes remaining during a 3-1 win at Millwall in the League Cup third round in September.

He has scored twice and set up another five in Premier League Two for Fulham’s U23s so far this season, as well as starting a 3-0 loss away to League One side Oxford United in the Checkatrade Trophy.

His debut came as a 16-year-old last season though, starting a 2-0 win at Wycombe in the League Cup, which was followed by a full 90 minutes during a 1-0 home loss to Bristol Rovers in the second round.

He was an unused substitute for one Championship game but did also start three games during the Checkatrade Trophy during 2017-18.

O’Riley won four caps at U16 level for England, playing alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho, Ryan Sessegnon and Phil Foden at that level, but just one cap followed at U18 level.

Listed on Fulham’s website as a ‘creative midfield player’ who is also eligible to represent Denmark and Norway at international level, their academy director Huw Jennings is quoted as saying: “Matt is a very talented midfielder who has been with us since under-nine.

“He has excellent creativity, is a terrific passer and makes intelligent decisions. It was excellent to see him make his debut in the Carabao Cup game against Wycombe.

“He showed maturity beyond his years and will have benefited greatly from the experience.”

O’Riley is under contract at Fulham until 2020, having signed his first professional deal on his 17th birthday, reportedly snubbing interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.