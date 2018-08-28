Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City transfer rumours: Bid made for highly-rated Scottish winger also interesting Rangers

PUBLISHED: 09:41 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 16 January 2019

Partick Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Partick Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich City are reportedly rivalling Rangers for Scottish youngster Aidan Fitzpatrick.

The Daily Express claim the Canaries have offered £150,000 up front to Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle, as part of a deal worth £400,000.

Scottish giants Rangers are also said to be interested, with City’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday also linked with the 17-year-old recently.

Fitzpatrick has three goals and two assists from 14 matches for Partick in all competitions so far this season, although has only started three league games, with Thistle bottom of the table.

If that interest from City does prove to be genuine then it’s likely the winger would be seen as an addition to the under-23 squad.

The Scotland Under-18 international scored on his first-team debut in the Scottish League Cup at the beginning of the campaign and also set up a goal during a 3-1 defeat to Celtic in the same competition.

Norwich are yet to make any signings yet this month but one of the U23 players allowed out on loan was Irish winger Simon Power, with the 20-year-old joining Dutch side Dordrecht until the summer.

MORE: Simon ready to turn on the Power in Holland as he targets Canaries opportunity

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

More high street gloom as M&S announce closures

Marks & Spencer is close stores across the UK Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

You’re Hired: Apprentice agency on why the levy is missing  its mark

Chris Perry. Picture: Swarm
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists