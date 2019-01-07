Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City transfer rumours: Championship rival keen on loan deal for Marshall

07 January, 2019 - 14:44
Ben Marshall made his first senior start since September during Norwich City's FA Cup loss to Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ben Marshall made his first senior start since September during Norwich City's FA Cup loss to Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Birmingham City are reportedly keen on signing winger Ben Marshall on loan from Norwich City this month.


The Sun’s transfer expert Alan Nixon revealed the link on Twitter, with Marshall having made just seven appearances since signing from Wolves for around £1.5million in the summer.

Birmingham’s financial troubles mean they are restricted to just one low-cost signing during the transfer window, with the Birmingham Mail having reported that losses of £37.5m for the 2017-18 season have led to EFL imposed transfer restrictions.

With Garry Monk’s side sat in eighth place and just four points outside the play-off places, it would seem unlikely second-placed Norwich would be willing to sell to a potential promotion rival, who are just 10 points worse off with 20 games still to play.

Nixon has gone on to suggest that the Blues would be offering to cover £10,000 of Marshall’s weekly wage, yet with Marshall under contract until 2022 and City in a stable financial position, that also wouldn’t appear especially tempting.

The 27-year-old former Blackburn winger set up five goals and scored another three for Millwall while on loan during the second half of last season, before choosing a move to Norfolk over a stay with the south London side.

The former England Under-21 international has over 300 EFL appearances on his CV but failed to impress at right-back during the early stages of this season, leading to the emergence of academy starlet Max Aarons.

An untimely stomach bug then set Marshall further back, losing weight and having to make his way back to full fitness with the U23s in September.

He returned to the bench in late October and has been on the bench for 11 of City’s last 12 Championship games, without seeing action – with the Canaries often in need of homegrown players to meet the minimum EFL quota of seven.

However, he started in the FA Cup on Saturday, playing 78 minutes of a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth in the third round, when he had to cover at left-back for much of the match following Grant Hanley’s early red card.

Millwall have been linked with a reunion, while City’s bitter rivals Ipswich were also linked with an unlikely loan deal.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Top solicitor wins £14,000 payout from ex-firm

GMS Law was based on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Google Streetview

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

#includeImage($article, 225)

Top solicitor wins £14,000 payout from ex-firm

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

Reports Legia Warsaw defender William Remy is on his way to Norwich City are wide of the mark. Picture: PA

Norwich City transfer rumours: Championship rival keen on loan deal for Marshall

Ben Marshall made his first senior start since September during Norwich City's FA Cup loss to Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Doctor knocked off bike unable to run after he suffered fractured pelvis

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists