Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Canaries midfielder is ‘still mad’ with himself for missed chances during Hull draw

PUBLISHED: 14:50 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:50 29 November 2018

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Tom Trybull admits he is ‘still mad’ with himself for missing three big chances during Norwich City’s goalless draw at Hull on Tuesday.

Trybull returned to the Canaries’ starting XI in place of injured midfield colleague Moritz Leitner as the league leaders took on second-from-bottom Hull looking for a seventh consecutive win.

The German missed three big chances to break the deadlock though, twice heading wide and also seeing a shot saved by Tigers keeper David Marshall.

“One more point on the board but still mad at myself that I didn’t score for three,” Trybull wrote on his Instagram account.

“Travelling supporters were amazing. Thank you! OTBC, keep going.”

Highlights: Watch the chances which Norwich couldn’t quite turn to goals at Hull

Daniel Farke’s team return to action on Saturday when they host lowly Rotherham, with their lead at the summit reduced to one point by Leeds in midweek following the 0-0 draw.

That will be followed by another Carrow Road game next Saturday against Bolton, another of the teams at the wrong end of the table as the campaign edges towards its halfway point.

Leitner was due to have a scan on a calf issue on Tuesday night and has also posted on Instagram today, featuring a short video of him on an exercise bike asking ’where’s my football?’.

City head coach Farke is due to provide an update on the midfielder’s fitness during his pre-match press conference at Colney on Friday, with Mario Vrancic also in competition with Trybull for a starting place.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Exclusive ‘For me to manage at Carrow Road is a big deal’ – Norfolk-born Rotherham boss pumped up for City clash

Paul Warne, originally from Norfolk, led Rotherham to promotion via the League One play-offs last season Photo: Richard Sellers/PA

Video Stoke midfielder insists former Canaries star didn’t bite him during Derby battle

Tempers flare between Stoke City's Joe Allen and Derby County's Bradley Johnson Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Opinion Ian Clarke: Drawing a blank could be a Hulluva good thing for City

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke salutes fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull Picture by Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd 07814 960751 27/11/2018

Updated Norwich City transfer rumours: Oliveira set to join Besiktas

Is Nelson Oliveira finally on his way out of Carrow Road? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy