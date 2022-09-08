Host of NCFC legends confirmed for Carrow Road charity match
- Credit: Archant
Norwich City legends will be showcasing their skills later this month as they return to Carrow Road for a charity match.
The lineup of the two squads has been confirmed for the game on Sunday, September 25.
The event is being held to raise money for Football Against Dementia who provide practical help and support for anyone affected by dementia.
The Ken Brown Legends will take on the Paul Chick All Stars in a match in memory of former Norwich United manager Paul Chick, who died in July, 2020.
Among the names getting ready to run out onto the pitch include the likes of David Watson and Asa Hartford, who were part of the Milk Cup era, who led City to win against Sunderland in 1985.
Tickets to the match cost £10 and there will be unreserved seating for the game.
There will also be a chance to be photograph some of the players on the day, with a photo opportunity planned for 1.30pm outside the South Stand reception, where players will arrive on an open top bus with the Milk Cup in hands.
Here is the full list of players who will be featuring in the two squads:
Ken Brown
Asa Hartford
Tony Spearing
David Watson - Milk Cup Captain
Ryan Jarvis
Mike Milligan
Robert Fleck
Peter Mendham
Mark Barham
Wayne Biggins
Dave Bennett
Keith Robson
Tim Sheppard
Kenny Brown - son of Ken Brown
Chris Sutton
Ian Butterworth
John Deehan
Ruel Fox
Frank South – son of Sir Arthur South
Kevin Drinkell
Keith Bertschin
Harvey Brown - son of Kenny Brown
Paul Haylock
Sam Crook - son of Ian Crooks
John James Deehan - son of John Deehan
Lee Clark - Farke Knight
Grant Peters - son of Martin Peters
Simon Milton