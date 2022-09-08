Host of NCFC legends confirmed for Carrow Road charity match

Footballing legends from the Milk Cup era are among the names set to feature in a charity match at Carrow Road later this month - Credit: Archant

Norwich City legends will be showcasing their skills later this month as they return to Carrow Road for a charity match.

The lineup of the two squads has been confirmed for the game on Sunday, September 25.

The event is being held to raise money for Football Against Dementia who provide practical help and support for anyone affected by dementia.

The Ken Brown Legends will take on the Paul Chick All Stars in a match in memory of former Norwich United manager Paul Chick, who died in July, 2020.

Among the names getting ready to run out onto the pitch include the likes of David Watson and Asa Hartford, who were part of the Milk Cup era, who led City to win against Sunderland in 1985.

Tickets to the match cost £10 and there will be unreserved seating for the game.

There will also be a chance to be photograph some of the players on the day, with a photo opportunity planned for 1.30pm outside the South Stand reception, where players will arrive on an open top bus with the Milk Cup in hands.

Here is the full list of players who will be featuring in the two squads:

Ken Brown

Asa Hartford

Tony Spearing

David Watson - Milk Cup Captain

Ryan Jarvis

Mike Milligan

Robert Fleck

Peter Mendham

Mark Barham

Wayne Biggins

Dave Bennett

Keith Robson

Tim Sheppard

Kenny Brown - son of Ken Brown

Chris Sutton

Ian Butterworth

John Deehan

Ruel Fox

Frank South – son of Sir Arthur South

Kevin Drinkell

Keith Bertschin

Harvey Brown - son of Kenny Brown

Paul Haylock

Sam Crook - son of Ian Crooks

John James Deehan - son of John Deehan

Lee Clark - Farke Knight

Grant Peters - son of Martin Peters

Simon Milton