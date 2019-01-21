Morris could feature as City U23s take on Leicester in Premier League Cup

Fit-again striker Carlton Morris could begin his comeback with City's U23s against Leicester Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Carlton Morris could make his return from injury as Norwich City Under-23s take on Leicester at Colney tonight (7pm).

Carlton Morris is back in Norwich City team training.



Both options remain on the table for Farke. Watch here.#ncfc #wba #presserpicks pic.twitter.com/5sg7J13UcF — The Pink Un (@pinkun) January 11, 2019

The striker has been out with a knee ligament injury suffered while in loan action for Shrewsbury during the League One play-off final at Wembley last May but returned to full training in recent weeks.

He could bolster a City U23 squad which continued an upturn in form with a 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Friday, with U23s boss David Wright telling the club’s website: “I’m really pleased; the performance levels from everyone were really good and as I’ve said before, that’s what I’m interested in.

“If they get their performance levels right, and the attitude that I expect from all the players on the pitch right, then the results will take care of themselves.”

That wasn’t enough to keep the Canaries in the Premier League International Cup but victory over the Foxes would keep hopes alive of a place in the PL Cup knockout stages.