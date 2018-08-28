Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Former City coach named part of new Manchester United management team

PUBLISHED: 10:05 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:05 19 December 2018

Mike Phelan has been named the new first team coach at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mike Phelan has been named the new first team coach at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Former Norwich City first team coach Mike Phelan has been named part of new Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom team at Old Trafford.

Phelan will be the Norwegian’s first team coach until the end of the season, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Solskjaer answered United’s SOS call yesterday after they sacked Jose Mourinho on Tuesday in the hope the former striker, who scored 126 goals in 366 appearances, can steady the ship.

Solskjaer, who had an unsuccessful stint as Cardiff City boss, will be relying on the experience of Phelan, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time as Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant between 2008 and 2013.

Phelan went on to become Neil Adams’ first team coach at Carrow Road in November 2016 but left two months later when he was overlooked for the manager’s job in favour of Alex Neil after it had been vacated by Adams.

Phelan was also assistant to Gary Megson at City during the 1995-96 season.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Most Read

13 of the best cream teas in Dorset

#includeImage($article, 225)

Things to do in Dorset over Twixmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

What’s on in Wimborne Minster this Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Things to do in Dorset this weekend

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas carol concerts and services happening in Dorset this year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Norwich pub looks out for city’s homeless and their dogs

Jonathon Childs is offering free meals at The Boundary Pub in Norwich for those alone on Christmas Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists