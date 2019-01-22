Midfielder thrilled to seal ‘amazing’ move to Norwich City from Irish side Drogheda

William Hondermarck has joined Norwich City from irish side Drogheda United Picture: Norwich City Norwich City

French midfielder William Hondermarck has described his move to Norwich City as ‘amazing’, after going straight into under-23 action.

We would like to wish William Hondermarck the very best in his move to @NorwichCityFC and thank him for his service to @DroghedaUnited #UNITED100 pic.twitter.com/6V5nwKqKq4 — Drogheda United F.C. (@DroghedaUnited) January 22, 2019

The 18-year-old has been signed from Irish second tier side Drogheda United and came on in the 58th minute of Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Leicester at Colney.

The strapping teen also travelled to Preston with City’s U18s ahead of tonight’s FA Youth Cup fourth round tie at Deepdale, with reports in Ireland suggesting Brentford and Dundee United were also interested in Hondermarck.

“It feels like a dream. To have the chance to be involved in an environment like this is amazing for me,” the youngster said.

“I’ve had a really successful trial period here. It’s been hard work with the quality and double sessions, but I’ve enjoyed every minute so far.”

Born in France, Hondermarck moved to Ireland at five years old and made the breakthrough with Drogheda last season, making 14 appearances in the SSE Airtricity League First Division and impressing in an FAI Cup win over top tier club Shamrock Rovers.

After that win, just his second senior appearance, Drogs boss Tim Clancy told the local media: “He was possibly the best player on the pitch. He was incredible.”

Norwich have reportedly had to pay a transfer fee as the midfielder was on a professional contract, although that has not been confirmed. Hondermarck is also said to be on the radar of Republic of Ireland Under-19s boss Tom Mohan, the squad that City U23s striker Adam Idah is a part of.

“I knew of Adam Idah before I joined because he has played a lot for Ireland in the past,” he added. “The group here is so friendly and they’ve given me a really warm welcome.”

The powerful midfielder has signed a contract until 2021 and is focused on settling in to life in Norwich.

Speaking to City’s website, he added: “Education is a big thing for me so I’m going to still be studying for my A-levels.

“I really want to settle into life here at Norwich and get a feel for the people here. But I want to focus on getting a good education as well.”