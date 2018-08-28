Search

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City produce a magic Millwall win

PUBLISHED: 19:58 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:58 10 November 2018

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries produce something special to beat Millwall.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries produce something very special indeed to beat Millwall at Carrow Road.

Injury-time goals from Jordan Rhodes (90+2) and Teemu Pukki (90+7) was the final twist in a rollercoaster Championship contest from which Daniel Farke’s Canaries somehow claimed victory.

But that was only the final chapter of a cracking clash that City strangled and gifted in equal measure until those final throes.

Millwall remain winless on the road this season, while City will spend the November international break top of the Championship pile and with an impossible task to remain under the promotion radar.

Norwich City 4-3 Millwall

It’s the third international break of the campaign following Saturday, with the Canaries heading to Tampa Bay for a week-long warm weather training camp.

On their return City head to Swansea (Saturday, November 24) and Hull (Tuesday, November 27) in quick succession, before a visit from Paul Warne’s Rotherham to Carrow Road welcomes in December.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Millwall – Canaries bid for fifth successive win

Follow our live Championship coverage as high-fliers Norwich City welcome Millwall to Carrow Road, hoping their visitors suffer another difficult day in Norfolk.

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s epic 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/11/2018

Video Show me the money. Daniel Farke has his say on ‘big spending’ jibes

James Maddison left in a club record deal for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City 4-3 Millwall: Canaries seal incredible late Carrow Road victory

The Norwich City players celebrate their sides stunning late winner over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘Never write my boys off’ roared Daniel Farke after Canaries’ breathless 4-3 comeback win against Millwall

Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in a 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

