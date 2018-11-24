Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City make it a super six in Swansea

24 November, 2018 - 18:54
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries made it six on the bounce in Swansea.

Goals from Emi Buendia, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki added to Mike van der Hoorn’s opening own goal, led Daniel Farke’s Canaries to a superb win on the road – despite a rocky time either side of the interval, including Dan James’ consolation strike.

The win was City’s 10th in 12 matches and sixth in succession, keeping them clear at the top of the Championship.

And while Swansea may not be out of the running for a promotion push despite this result, the victory will do nothing to stop Norwich fans dreaming of what their side could achieve this season.

MORE: How it unfolded – Swansea 1-4 Norwich City

It’s a swift trip to follow as City head for Hull on Tuesday night (7.45pm) before welcoming City fan Paul Warne and his Rotherham United side to Carrow Road four days later.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Live MATCHDAY LIVE: Swansea v Norwich City – Canaries bid to underline Championship lead

Last time in Wales, Max Aarons sealed a superb Norwich City Carabao Cup win at Cardiff. This time Swansea stand in the way of the current Championship leaders.

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s emphatic 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Teemu Pukki slotted again for Norwich City at Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries on fire! Championship leaders thrash Swansea to maintain fantastic form

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘Huge credit to Daniel Farke. Loving the ride’ – City fans relishing table-topping form

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Johnson the hero for City U23s as Hanley and Oliveira feature against Saints

Grant Hanley stepped up his injury comeback with Norwich City Under-23s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy