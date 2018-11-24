Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City make it a super six in Swansea

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City. Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries made it six on the bounce in Swansea.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goals from Emi Buendia, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki added to Mike van der Hoorn’s opening own goal, led Daniel Farke’s Canaries to a superb win on the road – despite a rocky time either side of the interval, including Dan James’ consolation strike.

The win was City’s 10th in 12 matches and sixth in succession, keeping them clear at the top of the Championship.

And while Swansea may not be out of the running for a promotion push despite this result, the victory will do nothing to stop Norwich fans dreaming of what their side could achieve this season.

MORE: How it unfolded – Swansea 1-4 Norwich City

It’s a swift trip to follow as City head for Hull on Tuesday night (7.45pm) before welcoming City fan Paul Warne and his Rotherham United side to Carrow Road four days later.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey