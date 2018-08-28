Search

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City spike Karanka’s Forest

PUBLISHED: 18:45 20 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:45 20 October 2018

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey reports from the City Ground as Norwich City produce a stirring comeback win at in-form Nottingham Forest.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries produce a stunning comeback win at high-flying Nottingham Forest.

The first double of Timm Klose’s career turned City’s half-time deficit into victory – despite slipping behind to a goal from former striker Lewis Grabban after just five minutes.

After spurning some first-half chances of their own, Klose’s double intervention ensured City bounced back from their home defeat to Stoke before the international break.

Klose now has three goals in as many games – not including his own goal that earned Stoke victory. All is forgiven for that one now.

MORE: How it unfolded – Nottingham Forest 1-2 Norwich City

Dean Smith brings Aston Villa to Carrow Road on Tuesday (7.45pm) in only his second game at the helm since leaving Brentford.

The Bees then complete City’s week, when they head to Carrow Road four days later (3pm).

