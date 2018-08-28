ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City spike Karanka’s Forest
PUBLISHED: 18:45 20 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:45 20 October 2018
Archant
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries produce a stunning comeback win at high-flying Nottingham Forest.
The first double of Timm Klose’s career turned City’s half-time deficit into victory – despite slipping behind to a goal from former striker Lewis Grabban after just five minutes.
After spurning some first-half chances of their own, Klose’s double intervention ensured City bounced back from their home defeat to Stoke before the international break.
Klose now has three goals in as many games – not including his own goal that earned Stoke victory. All is forgiven for that one now.
MORE: How it unfolded – Nottingham Forest 1-2 Norwich City
Dean Smith brings Aston Villa to Carrow Road on Tuesday (7.45pm) in only his second game at the helm since leaving Brentford.
The Bees then complete City’s week, when they head to Carrow Road four days later (3pm).
Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.
• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…
Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey
Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno
Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey