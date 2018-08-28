Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City smash Sheffield Wednesday

PUBLISHED: 18:53 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 03 November 2018

It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as slick Canaries stun Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Teemu Pukki’s brace plus goals from Emi Buendía and Dennis Srbeny made it a memorable Hillsborough return for Daniel Farke’s Canaries, as they smashed Jos Luhukay’s struggling Owls.

And all that after a goalless first half in which Mario Vrancic saw his early City penalty saved by Cameron Dawson.

The win lifted Norwich to the Championship summit – momentarily at least, with Stoke’s clash against Middlesbrough the day’s late kick-off and Leeds playing on Sunday.

MORE: How it unfolded – Sheffield Wednesday 0-4 Norwich City

With a rare match-free midweek, Norwich host struggling Millwall at Carrow Road seven days later, before the third international break of the campaign.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Live MATCHDAY LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City – Canaries aim to break barren Owls’ run

Norwich City aim to pick up a rare November away win - and a rare win at Hillsborough - as they visit Sheffield Wednesday.

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 4-0 Championship romp at Sheffield Wednesday

Teemu Pukki was back with a bang at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Sheffield Wednesday 0-4 Norwich City: Canaries smash Owls hoodoo in stunning style

Teemu Pukki makes it 3-0 to Norwich City at Hillsborough - and that wasn't the worst of it for Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Watch out. Teemu is about and ready to lead from the front again

Teemu Pukki is set for a leading role at Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Daniel Farke hails Norwich City’s second half masterclass at Sheffield Wednesday

Teemu Pukki notched a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy