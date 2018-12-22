Search

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey's video verdict as Norwich City hit Blackburn where it hurts

22 December, 2018 - 19:25
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Ewood Park as the Canaries do it again - this time to Blackburn.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Ewood Park as the Canaries do it again - this time to Blackburn.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries seal another late win – this time over Blackburn Rovers.

Teemu Pukki’s 86th minute winner did the damage at Ewood Park, after a robust examination of their promotion credentials on the road.

City lost Emi Buendia and Moritz Leitner to injury in a difficult first half, but ultimately came out on top to extend their unbeaten runs to 11 games in the league and 10 on the road.

They also returned to the Championship summit, at least overnight ahead of Aston Villa’s visit from Leeds on Sunday lunchtime.

MORE: Blackburn 0-1 Norwich City – How it unfolded

With City guaranteed to sit in the top two at Christmas, things get tricky following their trip to Rovers.

The Canaries’ festive schedule begins on Boxing Day with a visit from Aitor Karanka’s promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest (3pm) before another promotion contender follows suit three days later, with Frank Lampard’s Derby at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 29 (3pm).

That game sends off 2018, before the new year is welcomed in on Tuesday, January 1 with a trip to west London to face faltering Brentford (3pm).

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

‘This was the biggest win of the whole season’ – Farke so proud of his table-topping Canaries after win at Blackburn

The Norwich players celebrate their sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Freezer’s Five: Key talking points from Norwich City’s dramatic late win at Blackburn

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his side's winner during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Norwich crash

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant

How Black Friday unfolded in Norwich

Police in Prince of Wales over a past festive period. PIC: Rob Colman.

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City hit Blackburn where it hurts

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Ewood Park as the Canaries do it again - this time to Blackburn.
