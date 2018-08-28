Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City stun Nottingham Forest with dramatic draw

PUBLISHED: 19:59 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:59 26 December 2018

Michael Bailey gathers some thoughts - just about - as Norwich City pull off another stunning comeback to earn a draw off Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.

Michael Bailey gathers some thoughts - just about - as Norwich City pull off another stunning comeback to earn a draw off Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries take their late comebacks to a new level against Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.

Matty Cash’s double had helped Aitor Karanka’s Forest to a 3-0 goal lead come 77 minutes of enthralling and controversial football.

Bur Mario Vrancic’s deflected shot and an injury-time brace from substitute Onel Hernandez made it 12 games unbeaten for Daniel Farke’s Canaries, from an almost forlorn position.

However, the injuries are mounting as City continue to occupy the Championship two top.

MORE: Norwich City 3-3 Nottingham Forest – How it unfolded

Following the Canaries’ opening festive fixture, another promotion contender follows suit on Saturday with Frank Lampard’s Derby at Carrow Road the visitors (3pm).

That game sends off 2018, before the new year is welcomed in on Tuesday, January 1 with a trip to west London to face faltering Brentford (3pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Man arrested after punching police officer in the face in Norwich

A man has been arrested after a police officer was punched in the face in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt.

Most Read

Where to go for Christmas Day lunch in Hertfordshire

Auberge du Lac, Brocket Hall (pic: Ewan Munro, Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Top Christmas markets in Hertfordshire

St Albans Christmas Market will be back for another year (photo: Richard Gillin, Flickr, http://bit.ly/2y0AaVq)

10 reasons we love Stevenage

Here are 10 reasons we love Stevenage (photo: bensutherland, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Winter walks in Hertfordshire: 8 of the best routes

Snowy Hertfordshire countryside (Edward Badley, Thinkstock, CC BY-NC 2.0)

What’s on between Christmas and New Year in Hertfordshire?

There's so much happening during Twixmas in Hertfordshire (photo: romrodinka, Getty Images)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Daniel Farke reveals injury cost of City’s stunning 3-3 Championship fightback against Nottingham Forest

Emi Buendia suffered an ankle injury against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 8

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s thrilling 3-3 Championship comeback against Nottingham Forest

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich dashes to retreive the ball after Onel Hernandez of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chaos at Carrow Road as Hernandez snatches late equaliser for City to complete amazing comeback against Forest

Onel Hernandez of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

TV presenter Sister Wendy Beckett dies at Norfolk monastery

Sister Wendy Beckett visiting the Victoria & Albert museum in London. The art historian and nun who became a TV star in the 1990s has died at the age of 88. Photo: Edmond Terakopian/PA Wire

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City stun Nottingham Forest with dramatic draw

Michael Bailey gathers some thoughts - just about - as Norwich City pull off another stunning comeback to earn a draw off Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists