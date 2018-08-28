Search

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City grind out Brentford victory

PUBLISHED: 20:10 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 20:10 27 October 2018

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Carrow Road as Daniel Farke's Canaries notch another win - this time over Brentford.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries dig in to claim a second successive Carrow Road victory win – this time against out of sync Brentford.

Emi Buendia’s first goal for the club since his arrival from Getafe in the summer, proved enough to earn City’s eighth win in 10 matches.

It should’ve been more comfortable, with Jordan Rhodes seeing his penalty saved on the stroke of half-time – before Neal Maupay struck the bar after the interval.

Norwich remain in as good form as anyone in the division, and two points off top spot after 15 games.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 1-0 Brentford

Following the weekend, Norwich return to Carabao Cup duties with a fourth round clash at Premier League Bournemouth on Tuesday night (7.45pm) – before a league trip to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough the following Saturday.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene.

