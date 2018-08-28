Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City repeat their trick against Aston Villa

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Carrow Road as the Canaries pick up another superb victory - this time over Aston Villa. Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries produce a second successive comeback win – this time to burst Dean Smith’s Aston Villa bubble.

Hot on the heels of Timm Klose’s double turning a 1-0 half-time deficit into victory over in-form Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, Daniel Farke’s Canaries did it again.

This time City turned around Tom Trybull’s first-half own goal with two snappy goals from Jordan Rhodes.

And the third goal was an absolute treat, 18 passes involving every outfield player, to book City’s eighth win out of 11 games in all competitions.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 2-1 Aston Villa

Smith’s former Bees side are next to visit Carrow Road on Saturday (3pm), before Norwich return to Carabao Cup duties with a fourth round clash at Premier League Bournemouth on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

