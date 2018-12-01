Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City maul Millers – in the end

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually. Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries turn around another deficit to maintain their Championship lead.

Joe Newell’s first-half pounce on a spill from Tim Krul – albeit with a hint of offside – gave Rotherham a lead that also gave even more encouragement up to half time.

However the second half was a very different story as Todd Cantwell’s first senior goal for the Canaries kicked off their stylish comeback.

Max Aarons’ soon followed with his first Championship goal – assisted by Cantwell – before Teemu Pukki’s 12th goal of the campaign finally secured all three points six minutes from time.

The win ensured City stay a point clear of Leeds at the summit, but now five ahead of third place with West Brom in action on Monday night.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 3-1 Rotherham United

With a free midweek, Bolton make the same trip to Carrow Road next Saturday (3pm) – the Canaries’ third successive opponent in the current bottom six.

Saturday trips to Bristol City (5.30pm) and Blackburn (3pm) then follow before the Christmas schedule arrives.

