Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City maul Millers – in the end

01 December, 2018 - 19:55
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries turn around another deficit to maintain their Championship lead.

Joe Newell’s first-half pounce on a spill from Tim Krul – albeit with a hint of offside – gave Rotherham a lead that also gave even more encouragement up to half time.

However the second half was a very different story as Todd Cantwell’s first senior goal for the Canaries kicked off their stylish comeback.

Max Aarons’ soon followed with his first Championship goal – assisted by Cantwell – before Teemu Pukki’s 12th goal of the campaign finally secured all three points six minutes from time.

The win ensured City stay a point clear of Leeds at the summit, but now five ahead of third place with West Brom in action on Monday night.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 3-1 Rotherham United

With a free midweek, Bolton make the same trip to Carrow Road next Saturday (3pm) – the Canaries’ third successive opponent in the current bottom six.

Saturday trips to Bristol City (5.30pm) and Blackburn (3pm) then follow before the Christmas schedule arrives.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

