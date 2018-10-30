Search

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City trip out of the Carabao Cup

30 October, 2018 - 23:23
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Bournemouth as the Canaries slip out of the Carabao Cup - but not without a show.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Bournemouth as the Canaries slip out of the Carabao Cup - but not without a show.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries are dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Premier League Bournemouth – but that is only half of the story.

Onel Hernandez’s 70th minute equaliser was the least the Canaries deserved as it cancelled out Junior Stanislas’ first-half opener.

But Steve Cook’s goal just three minutes later – and Jordan Rhodes heading a gilt-edged chance wide in added time – sealed the Canaries’ fate on Daniel Farke’s birthday.

It means City will now have to concentrate on the league until the FA Cup arrives in the new year – the same period of time and more that Louis Thompson is expected to be out of action following shoulder surgery, as confirmed by Farke after the full-time whistle.

MORE: How it unfolded – Bournemouth 2-1 Norwich City

Norwich return to EFL Championship action on Saturday with a trip to stuttering Sheffield Wednesday – where City have lost 5-1 on their previous two visits.

They then host struggling Millwall at Carrow Road seven days later, before the third international break of the campaign.

