ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City trip out of the Carabao Cup

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Bournemouth as the Canaries slip out of the Carabao Cup - but not without a show. Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries are dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Premier League Bournemouth – but that is only half of the story.

Onel Hernandez’s 70th minute equaliser was the least the Canaries deserved as it cancelled out Junior Stanislas’ first-half opener.

But Steve Cook’s goal just three minutes later – and Jordan Rhodes heading a gilt-edged chance wide in added time – sealed the Canaries’ fate on Daniel Farke’s birthday.

It means City will now have to concentrate on the league until the FA Cup arrives in the new year – the same period of time and more that Louis Thompson is expected to be out of action following shoulder surgery, as confirmed by Farke after the full-time whistle.

Norwich return to EFL Championship action on Saturday with a trip to stuttering Sheffield Wednesday – where City have lost 5-1 on their previous two visits.

They then host struggling Millwall at Carrow Road seven days later, before the third international break of the campaign.

