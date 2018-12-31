Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Opinion

Michael Bailey: Norwich City fuses, changes, a podium place and Lampard love-in – Six things learned from Derby defeat

31 December, 2018 - 06:09
Dennis Srbeny and Ben Godfrey digest Norwich City's sickening defeat to Derby County at Carrow Road. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Dennis Srbeny and Ben Godfrey digest Norwich City's sickening defeat to Derby County at Carrow Road. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

There was so much going on it blew a fuse... Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his six things learned from the Canaries’ 2018 send-off and Derby defeat.

1 – It’s been a top-three of a 2018

Yes, I’m starting with a positive. Having dared predict nothing more than some sort of improvement in the summer, it’s fitting.

The 2018 Championship calendar table – also 46 games – sees Norwich City finish third with 77 points and a positive goal-difference from 1.67 points per game (PPG), behind Aston Villa (79) and Middlesbrough (80).

Imagine suggesting that as City picked up a 0-0 at Burton this time in 2017, in the worst game of professional football I have ever seen?

As with all calendar stats, there are imperfections – but they are of use too. All three promoted sides (from 21 games) plus West Brom (25) had a better PPG than Norwich; Fulham’s was actually the highest at a phenomenal 2.45 for the second half of last season – and they still needed the play-offs to earn promotion.

That’s the thing with averages – you will go above and below them. City’s impressive tally over an entire year is still some feat.

Teemu Pukki beams at scoring Norwich City's third goal against Derby - unlike the Carrow Road floodlights. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTeemu Pukki beams at scoring Norwich City's third goal against Derby - unlike the Carrow Road floodlights. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

2 – Fuses can be really expensive

No doubt City’s defending after that blown floodlight fuse was why they lost – but the further away from the game we get, the more it feels like that fuse cost City so dearly.

It is incredible that to the very second of Teemu Pukki’s 81st minute strike, a power surge knocked out the pylon. The more you think about the ensuing delay, the more it feels like it played into Derby’s hands – both managers admitted as much in their post-match chats.

There are several facets that made certain things avoidable – sadly including the length of the delay. And in all honesty, how is your luck when something like this happens?

But ultimately if there is a residual sense of anger or annoyance, it should prove useful when getting back on a football pitch and responding to a first defeat in 13 league games.

If it now takes something like that to beat Norwich, it bodes exceptionally well for the rest of the season.

When the lights go out... One corner of Carrow Road is without floodlights after a power surge knocks out a fuse during Norwich City's Championship clash with Derby. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesWhen the lights go out... One corner of Carrow Road is without floodlights after a power surge knocks out a fuse during Norwich City's Championship clash with Derby. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

3 – Marginal losses also exist

To both continue and contradict the theme, power surges seem particularly unfortunate. Likewise the width of the bar, which was all that kept Jordan Rhodes from piling another combustible contribution on to City’s raging drama fire.

For all the talk of City’s marginal gains, it does appear to work the other way – adding in little things like Ben Godfrey’s left leg shaking with cramp and the same bar allowing Fikayo Tomori’s rocket to enter the net via the ground.

Perhaps City’s real issue has been tempting fate. The excitement and late drama is exhilarating – but the more you play with fire, the more likely it is you get burned.

I got some stick for my tweet as City went 2-0 up, that all I wanted until the break was a clean sheet. It wasn’t tempting fate; just a hope.

It seems Norwich now have a unique trade in being able to offer too much entertainment – not a complaint, but certainly something to consider.

Jordan Rhodes rattles the crossbar with virtually the final kick of Norwich City's dramatic defeat to Derby. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesJordan Rhodes rattles the crossbar with virtually the final kick of Norwich City's dramatic defeat to Derby. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

4 – Change is an act of balance

Whether it’s a lesson from last season or just a change in approach, there has been a recurring theme with Daniel Farke this season – to make as few team changes as possible.

It hit its peak on Saturday with Ben Godfrey’s arrival as a left-back – I’d argue effectively to make one team change in place of the injured Jamal Lewis, rather than switching Max Aarons from his right-back berth and being forced into two.

That decision was part of Saturday’s make-up but ultimately caused no profound, decisive issue – and that is a huge compliment to Godfrey.

But with the injuries and fixtures mounting, the perceived need for changes is going to grow. I can hear Grant Hanley’s teeth gnawing from my desk.

Farke must now be at his astute best: keeping City’s flow, style and supreme progress – alongside the right changes to freshen and invigorate. This is where he earns his money.

Ben Godfrey, up against highly rated on-loan Derby centre-back Fikayo Tomori, did an excellent job standing in at left-back. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesBen Godfrey, up against highly rated on-loan Derby centre-back Fikayo Tomori, did an excellent job standing in at left-back. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

5 – Rams raids could yet be a weapon

There has always been something about Frank Lampard that screams managerial success. He speaks so well, garners good will and you imagine his players love playing for him. I certainly got the impression the officials were enjoying officiating for him on Saturday.

The Rams do also have an inexperienced boss and a fair few inexperienced players, but boy is there some superb talent at their disposal too.

Away from focusing on all things yellow, at times Derby threatened to rip Norwich apart with the sort of quality not many sides at this level possess – in fairness, most aren’t Derby players either but that happens.

Derby actually beat West Brom 4-1 at The Hawthorns back in October, and have now scored four at Carrow Road. The next top-three side they will play away from Pride Park is Leeds on Friday week – when another four-goal win would be welcome.

You wouldn’t back against them getting it either.

Derby manager Frank Lampard looks on during his first managerial experience at Carrow Road - which also came with victory over Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesDerby manager Frank Lampard looks on during his first managerial experience at Carrow Road - which also came with victory over Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

6 – Bees test is as big as they come

So here we are then, at the dawn of 2019 – a new year when all we want to see is a repeat of the form, style and swagger that said goodbye to its predecessor.

For my money and without wishing to add undue pressure – they say they don’t feel it so that shouldn’t be an issue – the New Year’s Day trip to west London is the biggest game of City’s season so far.

West Brom, Birmingham, Sheffield United, Leeds and the derby against Ipswich all follow. All will be enthralling, important, draining – but going into that run with a response to Saturday’s loss is key; especially with so many injuries being dealt with.

There is also the wider perception. Quest’s TV highlights floated City’s upcoming games with a glint in their eye that this is where the surprise package unravels.

And yet, so much this season has said one jolt won’t stop the juggernaut; that the belief of fans and players runs deeper than one scar. Here’s to proving just that.

The expression says a lot as the final whistle sinks in for Norwich City defender Max Aarons against Derby - but it doesn't tell you everything. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesThe expression says a lot as the final whistle sinks in for Norwich City defender Max Aarons against Derby - but it doesn't tell you everything. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thousands of homes are planned for Norwich, will 2019 be the year they get built?

An artist's impression of what the St Anne's Wharf development could look like when complete Pic: Archant Library.

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

House of Fraser boss Mike Ashley. Staff at the company's Norwich store have yet to receive a response to a letter they sent him about the store's closure. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

‘Now they want someone with a computer’: Old-style Norwich nurse retires after 50 years

Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Most Read

Fears that nine-year-old could face female genital mutilation if sent abroad

Suffolk County Council have welfare responsibiltiy for the 9-year-old Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember when Bury St Edmunds looked like this? See video from 1991 here

Bury St Edmunds in 1991 - a vintage looking Dorothy Perkins

Suffolk man wins custody of granddaughter but grandson must remain in China

Ian Simpson is bringing his granddaughter home from China but has been forced to leave his grandson behind Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Paul’s positivity bandwagon is losing passengers – it’s now or never

Ipswich Town players appeal to the referee after he awarded a penalty at Middlesbrough. Picture: Pagepix

What Ipswich Town can take from Netflix documentary ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert and former Sunderland boss Chris Coleman. Picture: PA

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Michael Bailey: Norwich City fuses, changes, a podium place and Lampard love-in – Six things learned from Derby defeat

Dennis Srbeny and Ben Godfrey digest Norwich City's sickening defeat to Derby County at Carrow Road. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ask the Expert: I’m self employed, do I need a workplace pension as well as a state pension?

Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green

‘Now they want someone with a computer’: Old-style Norwich nurse retires after 50 years

Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Embrace Brexit by growing your own veg in 2019

Rhubarb used to be the first fresh fruit of the year - but now, like most fruit and vegetables, it's available all year round

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

House of Fraser boss Mike Ashley. Staff at the company's Norwich store have yet to receive a response to a letter they sent him about the store's closure. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists