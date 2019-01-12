Search

Advanced search

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City snatch Albion draw

12 January, 2019 - 18:54
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his thoughts following the Canaries' 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his thoughts following the Canaries' 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries clinch a point at promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The Canaries threatened to unravel after a difficult opening period that saw Dwight Gayle flick the Baggies into a deserved 12th minute lead.

But Norwich dug in and grew into the game, and after an even second half Jordan Rhodes popped up with a flick of his own from Kenny McLean’s wonderful cross seven minutes from time – and within two minutes of the pair being introduced from the bench by Daniel Farke.

MORE: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Norwich City – How the Championship clash unfolded

The Canaries are now in a tricky run of Championship fixtures, with play-off hopefuls Birmingham the visitors to Carrow Road on Friday (7.45pm) before Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United follow suit the following Saturday.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

