Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City claim Brentford point

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Griffin Park, as the Canaries kick off 2019 with a draw. Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries dig in for a 2019-opening point at Brentford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

City were behind to Julian Jeanvier’s first-half header and struggled to impose themselves, needing to big saves from Tim Krul to keep them in their first fixture of the new year.

Injuries to Marco Stiepermann and Alex Tettey didn’t help the Canaries’ cause either.

However, a late header from Timm Klose earned City what could yet prove a very useful point.

MORE: Brentford 1-1 Norwich City – How it unfolded

The Canaries continue their 2019 start with the traditional distraction of an FA Cup third round tie at home to League One title contenders Portsmouth on Saturday (5.30pm), before things get trickier in the Championship.

City will head to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion the following Saturday, before hosting Birmingham and then Sheffield United (FA Cup dependent) in following weekends.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey