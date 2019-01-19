Search

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City put Birmingham to the sword

19 January, 2019 - 00:18
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries see off Birmingham.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries returning to winning ways by blowing away Birmingham.

First-half goals from Teemu Pukki, Mario Vrancic and the returning Tom Trybull did all the damage – and despite Che Adams’ immediate response to City’s opening goal.

The Blues were lucky to avoid a red card as their rugged evening progressed.

But ultimately Daniel Farke’s Canaries proved too strong, pocketing their 15th win of the Championship campaign.

MORE: Norwich City 3-1 Birmingham – How the Championship clash unfolded

Following Friday night’s Championship clash, Farke’s Canaries are back at Carrow Road next Saturday with automatic promotion chasers Sheffield United in town under boss Chris Wilder (3pm).

A crunch trip to Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship leaders Leeds United then takes place at Elland Road seven days later (5.30pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

