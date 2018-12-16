Video

‘That’s a crazy stat’ – Aarons revelling in his Norwich City licence to thrill from Farke

Full-back Max Aarons has become a regular performer for Norwich City this season

Max Aarons knows he has it good at Norwich City, as the Championship starlet continues to shine at both ends of the pitch.

The 18-year-old full-back has notched a goal or assist in each of City’s previous three games – his late equaliser at Bristol City on Saturday preserving Norwich’s current 10-game unbeaten league run, albeit not quite enough to keep them top of the second tier.

Aarons’ own run is impressive too, with the home defeat to Stoke in early October the only defeat he has suffered since making his senior bow in August’s Carabao Cup win against Stevenage – just 19 games ago.

“That’s a crazy stat – I’m definitely not reminding my team-mates of it; they’d have a go at me for that,” said Aarons.

Max Aarons battles with Callum O'Dowda - both of whom scored at Ashton Gate as Norwich City pegged back Bristol City.

“We’re just looking to keep our run going and pick up as many wins as possible and if not wins, draws.”

Aarons’ goal came within minutes of head coach Daniel Farke switching the youngster from his usual right-back berth to left wing-back – underlying the academy product’s own versatility but likewise, the importance Farke places on the wide defenders in his football thoughts.

“I think it was probably after about two minutes,” smiled Aarons. “I just tried to get as high up as I could and get on the end of the cross.

Max Aarons earned Norwich City an EFL Championship point against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

“To be fair the boss changed it and we thought we could hurt them in wide areas, with Onel (Hernandez) coming on as well. So it was a really good decision to change it, I think it worked and it helped us get the point.

“I’ve got to provide a lot in terms of goals and assists. It’s big for the team as full back and you’re not just defenders as such. You’ve got to get up and down, which is hard.

“Definitely in other teams I think I would have to stay back a lot more and be behind the halfway line – but it’s good the boss gives us a licence to go forward and it helps the team.

“The boss has been on at me a bit before about not getting in between the sticks, even playing as a full-back. He wants you to be in there so I just try to do that – and it’s just paid off with a couple of goals.

“You’ve got to almost leave yourselves a bit open at times but it pays off when your full-backs are getting goals and assists. Me and Jamal (Lewis) are just trying to stay as high and wide as we can, and contribute to the team.”

There is another impressive statistic in tact for City following their Ashton Gate visit – with only one defeat away from home in the league so far this season, and Saturday’s trip to Blackburn marking the halfway point.

Aarons added: “As disappointed as we are to not get three points here, to not be losing away is really good and shows how we have to play to be at the top end of the league, which we will look to carry on.”

