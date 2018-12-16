Video

‘They tried to nullify what we do’ – but Aarons is glad Norwich City dug in at Ashton Gate

Max Aarons celebrates scoring Norwich City's late equaliser against Bristol City at Ashton Gate. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City had a tough time at Bristol City – and Max Aarons knows that is the new reality for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The Canaries enjoyed a brief first-half lead against the run of play, but ultimately needed Aarons’ second goal in three games to earn a point late in the game at Ashton Gate.

“You could see they came out to try to frustrate us,” said the 18-year-old defender. “It was a harder game than we’ve had recently and you could tell they had been working on ways to try to shut us down.

“They tried to nullify what we do. You could tell that they had watched us a lot before the game and tried to cut out the areas that we’re good in.

“When you’ve been top, teams take note more of what you are doing. You can see them turn up and really want it.

Norwich City defender Max Aarons has scored three goals this season, and two in his last three games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Norwich City defender Max Aarons has scored three goals this season, and two in his last three games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“It was annoying but we’re going to have to get used to that. Teams know what we’re trying to do so we’ve got to find ways around it – but I think we’ll do that.”

The Robins’ game plan was one thing but City’s own week of being slightly under the weather appeared to have an adverse effect too, with a number of Daniel Farke’s squad dealing with something between a cold and ‘flu.

“I didn’t feel the best,” admitted Aarons. “There are a few of us that aren’t feeling our best but it’s one of those things and you’ve got to play through it. You’re not going to be 100pc every game.

“There’s a bit of a cold going through the camp at the moment, but hopefully it’ll all be right by next week.”

Feeling not 100pc is one thing – but City’s belief in their own abilities held firm, as proven by their late equaliser.

“We never feel like we’re beaten,” Aarons added. “Even if we’re a goal or two behind, we feel we can get back into the game with the players we have, even away at tough grounds like this.

“This is a tough place to come and we expected it. When you’re top of the league teams are going to fight against you and it could have been worse, so it’s good to come away with a point really.

“When you’re not at your best you’ve got to grind performances out and even though it’s just a point, they all add up so we’re just looking to stay as high as we can in the table and even when we’re not at our best – which you can’t be every week – we’re looking to come away with a point.”

