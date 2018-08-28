Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

‘This is the hardest thing I have ever had to deal with’ – Matt Jarvis

PUBLISHED: 19:23 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:23 19 December 2018

Chris lakey chris.lakey@archant.co.uk

An all-too-familiar sight - an injured Matt Jarvis Picture: Archant

An all-too-familiar sight - an injured Matt Jarvis Picture: Archant

Archant © 2018

Injury-plagued Matt Jarvis has spoken of the difficulties he has faced during his time as a Norwich City player.

Jarvis has started just 13 games for the Canaries since signing from West Ham back in September 2015.

He is currently on the comeback trail, playing the first half for the Under-23s in a Premier League International Cup draw with VfL Wolfsburg last week.

But the 32-year-old admits dealing with his injuries has been tough – physically and mentally.

“This is the hardest thing I have ever had to deal with really,” he said, speaking on the Wolves Fan TV podcast, “Getting an injury is extremely frustrating, it is extremely difficult. Every single day all I have wanted to do is play football.

“It is the most frustrating thing ever, for me, and it is really hard to deal with physically, it is hard to deal with mentally, extremely difficult.

“On that side of things I have been very fortunate that while I have been injured I have had a son with my wife so that has really helped me through my journey of getting back to fitness. But it has been the hardest couple of years of my life for sure.”

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Three lanes of the M1 closed near St Albans due to crash

The view from junction 6A of the M1. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk.

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

WATCH: Grant Holt Special! – The PinkUn Show #161 LIVE with a Norwich City legend

Norwich City legend Grant Holt is among the guests as our Canaries fanzine The PinkUn Show return live from The Woolpack, to bring you all the key Norwich City talking points.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Government urged to keep out of decision over Norwich’s Anglia Square revamp

The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists