Winger’s City nightmare ends as he makes January loan switch

01 January, 2019 - 11:29
Matt Jarvis’ ill-fated time at Norwich City is effectively over after the winger joined Walsall on loan.

The move is set to be confirmed by the relevant authorities following the start of the January transfer window, with the 32-year-old spending the rest of the current season at the League One club – come the end of which, Jarvis’ current Canaries deal will have expired.

Russell Martin will be a familiar face waiting for Jarvis with the former City skipper currently at the Saddlers as player-coach, having joined manager Dean Keates earlier in the season.

Jarvis signed on loan from West Ham United on the Canaries’ Premier League return in late 2015, before the move was made permanent in January 2016 for a fee in excess of £2.5m – while recovering from a knee injury.

Sadly the fitness theme continued for the remainder of his Norwich career and three and a half year deal.

Jarvis went on to make 21 first-team appearances, all of which came in that first season, and scoring two goals: one in a debut win at home to Bournemouth and the other in his third game, a League Cup win over West Brom.

Jarvis’ last senior outing came in the season-ending 3-0 defeat at Everton, four months after his permanent switch and as Alex Neil’s City said goodbye to the top flight.

A string of injuries, operations and under-23 comeback attempts filled the rest of Jarvis’ spell.

However the former Wolves, Gillingham and England winger managed a full and encouraging 45 minutes for City U23s in their Premier League International Cup draw with Wolfsburg at Carrow Road last month.

Jarvis joins Walsall currently sitting 14th in the League One table.

