Matt Jarvis is ready for FA Cup action, says Walsall boss

04 January, 2019 - 10:11
Matt Jarvis could be in action for Walsall in the FA Cup this weekend. Picture: Matthew Usher

Matt Jarvis could be in action for Walsall in the FA Cup this weekend. Picture: Matthew Usher

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Matt Jarvis could be in FA Cup third round action this weekend when Walsall take on Bolton.

The 32-year-old has joined the Saddlers on a season-long loan as he looks to put an injury blighted couple of years behind him at Carrow Road.

But Walsall boss Dean Keates insists the former England international, who hasn’t made a first team appearance since May 2016, is now fully fit and in his thinking to take on the Trotters.

“He (Jarvis) will be in the squad for the weekend,” Keates told the Express & Star. “He has been training with us this week.

“He has had a bad couple of years injury-wise. But he has fully recovered and he’s looked sharp in training.

“He now wants to play games. He’s had a difficult couple of years. But he is fully fit now and has been training for the last two or three months.”

Keates is confident Jarvis, who will link up with former City skipper Russell Martin at the Bescot Stadium, can prove the ideal foil for top scorer Andy Cook and rediscover the form that made him such a force down the left flank whilst with Wolves and West Ham earlier in his career.

“He (Jarvis) is a winger who gets balls into the box and I think that’ll suit us,” Keates continued. “It will suit the forward players, especially Cookie who likes to get on the end of crosses.

“He will be a great addition to the squad.”

Liam Kinsella has also been impressed with Jarvis in training – with the midfielder looking forward to playing with the former Gillingham man.

“He came in on Monday to train with us and he looks very, very sharp,” Kinsella added. “He will be a good boost to the side and hopefully he can bring something to the team and help us get the results.

“He has a lot of experience and I am looking forward to playing alongside him.”

