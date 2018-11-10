Norwich City 4-3 Millwall: Canaries seal incredible late Carrow Road victory

Norwich City produced an incredible late comeback to beat Millwall at Carrow Road and earn their fifth successive Championship win. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

A stunning double in injury time completed an incredible comeback and Norwich City’s fifth successive Championship win.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite 17 positions between them in the Championship table before kick-off and Millwall’s winless campaign on the road so far, it was Neil Harris’ Lions that made the more promising start in an open contest.

And that platform proved fruitful for the visitors on 24 minutes, as Tom Elliott headed home following Jake Cooper’s predictable nod back across goal after a soft free-kick – the defender’s sixth assist of the season.

Norwich offered a response. Timm Klose had already forced a good save from Ben Amos, before the centre-back struck the crossbar from Moritz Leitner’s free-kick on 34 minutes; Christoph Zimmermann buried the rebound, but by that time the assistant referee’s flag had been raised for offside against Klose’s initial header.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City X-X Millwall

The second half however brought a change of luck as City got level four minutes after the break – and it was a well-worked goal to boot.

Onel Hernandez produced a lovely turn before playing in Marco Stiepermann on his return to the City starting XI, and his cut-back was ruthlessly dispatched by Pukki.

It should have got even better on 58 minutes when City were handed their latest penalty – as a Millwall arm repelled Hernandez’s shot.

But the curse struck again – City’s fourth penalty failure of the campaign coming from Pukki’s first attempt of the season; his straight drive parried by Ben Amos.

City did get their second on 79 minutes, as Leitner drove a glorious shot just inside Amos’ far post.

But that only kicked off a ridiculous two minutes where Millwall turned the game on its head again.

Jamal Lewis’ error allowed Ryan Leonard to poke home on 81 minutes, before Timm Krul’s overeager throw was cut out by Jed Wallace and his one-two with Steve Morison allowed Wallace to slot home.

But that was far from the last of the action.

Two minutes into an added six, Buendia’s gorgeous ball found Rhodes free in the box and he slotted home.

And with virtually the last kick of the game, substitute Mario Vrancic slotted in Pukki to dink over Amos and send Carrow Road into the sort of wild celebrations not seen in years.

‘We are top of the league’ ran out – but it was a game that felt about much more than just that, as City made it five successive wins in the league, and how.

• City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons (Rhodes 88), Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (c), Leitner; Buendía, Stiepermann (Vrancic 88), Hernandez; Pukki. Subs (not used): McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Marshall, Trybull, Cantwell. Goals: Pukki 49, 90+7 (missed pen 58), Leitner 79, Rhodes 90+2; Bookings: Leitner, Buendía.

• Millwall (4-4-2): Amos; McLaughlin, Hutchinson (c), Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace, Williams, Leonard, Ferguson (Tunnicliffe 88); Elliott (Morison 74), Gregory (Meredith 90+2). Subs (not used): Archer (GK), Romeo, O’Brien, Skalak. Goals: Elliott 24, Leonard 81, J Wallace 83; Bookings: M Wallace, Hutchinson, Elliott, Amos.

• Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire); Attendance: 26,289

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey