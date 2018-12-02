Video

‘They have something special’ – Young guns’ Norwich City impact not lost on Vrancic

Todd Cantwell gives Mario Vrancic a high-five as Norwich City equalise against Rotherham United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

They were Norwich City’s match-winners against Rotherham United and Mario Vrancic is convinced plenty more is to come.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colney academy products Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons scored – the pair’s first in the league – while Jamal Lewis was another key cog in the Championship leaders’ latest success.

At the ages of 20, 18 and 20 respectively, the trio have already made a lasting impression on the season.

But Vrancic is sure it won’t stop there – and the trio’s academy grounding will help.

“They are definitely making an impact,” said the 29-year-old. “Todd had a goal and an assist here, which is brilliant.

Mario Vrancic was in fine form upon his return to the side for Norwich City, as the EFL Championship leaders beat Rotherham United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Mario Vrancic was in fine form upon his return to the side for Norwich City, as the EFL Championship leaders beat Rotherham United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“They are helping us, especially as guys from our own youth team. It’s not easy for them, especially in this tough league against tough opponents, and they’re doing so well at the moment. I’m very pleased for them and they need to keep going.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 3-1 Rotherham United

“The guys are professional, they are training well, they are doing so much. It’s nice to see that in comparison to the German clubs I was at – everyone is trying to do it.

“It’s also big credit to the boss (Daniel Farke), who gives those young players a chance. We are being successful and they are using their chances.

“They have the basic stuff like commitment and someone like Jamal, who is running 90 minutes up and down the line.

“But they also have something special and that’s very important, for the guys to be able to create something like that. If you’re always playing backwards and you can’t create something special, you can’t score goals – and that’s what they give us, something special in a positive way. It’s very important for our game.”

The halfway point of the season is still three games away, but Vrancic doesn’t expect City’s young stars to get ahead of themselves any time soon – be it under their own steam or their senior team-mates allowing it.

“It’s funny – I’m 10 years older than Max and training with those guys, there’s a real energy,” added Vrancic.

“We haven’t achieved anything so obviously the boss takes care of it – and maybe some older players. But they’re doing OK. They’re not arrogant or anything.

“And they are coming from a good academy. They are getting taught so many things, and that’s important for keeping your feet on the ground.”

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey