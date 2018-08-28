Video

‘Now we score with our first chance’ – Norwich City ruthless streak pleases super Stiepermann

Teemu Pukki (left) and Marco Stiepermann thank the Norwich City traveling support following their 4-1 win at Swansea . Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Comparisons may be unfair but Marco Stiepermann is clear Norwich City’s success is because of the lessons they learned last season.

Daniel Farke’s Canaries have done far more than simply improve on their first term under the German – to the point they now lead the Championship after 18 games, thanks to a phenomenal 4-1 win at Swansea.

And the ruthlessness in front of goal City exhibited at the weekend – with different personnel – was a long way from what was on show 12 months ago.

“I think we shouldn’t always compare our team to last season because it’s totally different, a totally new team,” said Stiepermann.

“But I think the only reason we are being successful is because of the togetherness in the team and how we are scoring and use our chances. That’s the big difference.

Marco Stiepermann slots home Max Aarons' cross to put Norwich City 3-0 up at Swansea. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Marco Stiepermann slots home Max Aarons' cross to put Norwich City 3-0 up at Swansea. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“We have learned some lessons and yes we can talk about last season again now – we had difficult games when I watch again against Bolton or Burton; we had many chances and were not able to use them.

“Now we are there and score our first goal with our first chance. That is absolutely what we need.”

Swansea had conceded 13 goals before City’s visit, with Saturday the first time the Swans have lost a competitive game under Graham Potter by more than one goal.

Stiepermann said: “What can I say? Especially after a game like that in Swansea… I don’t think anyone expected a 4-1 win and I’m absolutely proud of this team.

“When we scored the first goal, I thought this would be a good result now – but we are so greedy to score more and more, and I think at the moment this is the way we have to carry on.

It’s absolutely amazing what we’ve done here.

“Especially after the first 15 minutes and they were a little bit on the front foot, if they score a goal then, you know what can happen. It would be an even more tough game.

“But then we had Teemu Pukki again, he’s always there and it was a good sign.”

As for chipping in with his first league goal this term, Stiepermann added: “For me it’s more important to win games with the team. If I’m there with zero goals in May and we get promoted, it’s all good.”

