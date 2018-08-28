Video

‘It’s what any Norwich City player wants to do’ – Marco plays it cool over special day at Carrow Road

Max Aarons relishes the moment with his Norwich City team-mates, after Teemu Pukki's injury-time goal seals another stunning victory - this time over Bolton. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Bolton’s Carrow Road visit was a game Norwich City should have won – and then shouldn’t have won – according to Marco Stiepermann.

The Canaries’ magical first half of the campaign filed another memorable chapter as Teemu Pukki’s winning half-volley in the third minute of injury time sealed a 12th win in 15 games for the Championship leaders.

City’s 2-0 lead on the hour mark underlined the fact they should have taken victory in relative comfort.

However Bolton’s second-half comeback – including Mark Beevers’ equaliser on 88 minutes – meant Daniel Farke’s Canaries could also count themselves fortunate to earn a 13th win of the season so far.

Having had to score twice in injury time almost exactly a month ago to see off Millwall, history repeated at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki takes aim and fires another injury-time Norwich City winner, to earn a stunning 3-2 win over Bolton at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Teemu Pukki takes aim and fires another injury-time Norwich City winner, to earn a stunning 3-2 win over Bolton at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“We are just a big group of players and this togetherness is really amazing,” said Stiepermann.

“Normally you’re not there and you don’t win a game like this, and we’d be really unhappy in this moment thinking oh no, not again.

“But we’re there again, score another late goal and what should I say? It was totally deserved at the end.

“We scored a second goal and we were then too sloppy in all situations – with and without the ball, they had nothing to lose, were there to play the long balls with the second striker.

“And it then becomes very hard to play against a team like this, whether they’re bottom or top of the league.

“Maybe it was not good to score the second goal because I think we were a little too comfortable after that and a little too sloppy in the defence. We have to work on it, especially when you’re in front at home 2-0, normally it can’t happen.”

Indirectly, Stiepermann is blaming himself for Bolton’s comeback – given the German midfielder notched City’s second; his first league goal at Carrow Road after and 2018 Norwich high of eight shots in 90 minutes.

“I needed just a little bit longer to score my first home league goal of the season – but I think I had many chances and one of them should go in,” added Stiepermann.

“It wasn’t too bad to score a goal in front of your home crowd and the Barclay stand. It’s what any Norwich City player wants to do.

“It was all a little bit like Millwall yeah? At the end we won again and that’s most important.

“Normally we shouldn’t have to talk about the last 20 minutes but I thought the first 70 minutes was one of our best games of the season so far. And we are totally happy about that.”

