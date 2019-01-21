Live updates: Norwich City U23s v Leicester City U23s

Caleb Richards is likely to be among the Norwich City Under-23 players facing Leicester Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Norwich City Under-23s are in action at Colney tonight, taking on Leicester City in the Premier League Cup group stages (7pm kick-off).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

The young Canaries have only been beaten in one of their last five games and are playing a third consecutive home game, beating Aston Villa 2-1 last weekend and bouncing back twice to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

That wasn’t enough to keep David Wright’s team in the Premier League International Cup but the knockout stages of the PL Cup are still a possibility, with City currently bottom of Group D.

Leicester won the reverse fixture 3-0 in October and the Canaries were held to a 1-1 draw at Exeter, before losing 1-0 at Nottingham Forest, leaving them with one point.

Wright’s development squad was bolstered by the fit-again Louis Thompson against Spurs and striker Carlton Morris could begin his return to action this evening, with the U18 players preparing for FA Youth Cup fourth round action at Preston tomorrow night.

• Follow updates from the game above