MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Portsmouth – Canaries switch focus to FA Cup

Norwich City enjoy an FA Cup distraction with their third-round tie against League One leaders Portsmouth at Carrow Road. Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 FA Cup third round clash with League One Portsmouth, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s visit from Kenny Jackett’s League One leaders (5.30pm kick-off).

Daniel Farke’s side picked up a welcome point at Brentford on New Year’s Day after a tricky Christmas, maintaining their place in the Championship’s top two ahead of FA Cup duty.

Norwich’s recent record in the iconic cup competition is damning, however. They have progressed beyond the third round only five times in the last 23 year – and no further than the fifth round over the same period.

In fact, City have not won a single FA Cup tie in five attempts, last season going out on penalties after a replay at then Premier League defending championship Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth are flying high at the top of League One and have lost just once in the league away from home all season.

The Canaries continue their 2019 start with the traditional distraction of an FA Cup third round tie at home to League One title contenders Portsmouth on Saturday (5.30pm), before things get trickier in the Championship.

City will head to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion the following Saturday, before hosting Birmingham and then Sheffield United (FA Cup dependent) in following weekends.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

