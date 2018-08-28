MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Rotherham – Canaries aim to spoil Paul Warne’s big day

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action as they welcome Paul Warne's Rotherham United hoping to preserve their EFL Championship lead. Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Rotherham United, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after today’s visit from Paul Warne’s Millers (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Daniel Farke’s Canaries dropped their first points in seven games, with Tuesday night’s goalless draw at struggling Hull.

However, that was not enough to knock City off the EFL Championship summit.

Meanwhile Rotherham are currently unbeaten in seven games – six of them draws – as boyhood City fan Warne returns to the club he always wanted to play for.

The Millers are hoping for a prolonged Championship spell after earning League One play-offs promotion under Warne last season, where they beat Paul Hurst’s Shrewsbury Town.

• For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

With a free midweek, Bolton make the same trip to Carrow Road next Saturday (3pm) – the Canaries’ third successive opponent in the current bottom six.

Saturday trips to Bristol City (5.30pm) and Blacburn (3pm) then follow before the Christmas schedule arrives.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer