MATCHDAY LIVE: Swansea v Norwich City – Canaries bid to underline Championship lead

Last time in Wales, Max Aarons sealed a superb Norwich City Carabao Cup win at Cardiff. This time Swansea stand in the way of the current Championship leaders. Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Swansea, in our Matchday Live blog from Liberty Stadium.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s visit to Graham Potter’s Swans (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

It was five successive victories and nine from their previous 11 Championship games that propelled Daniel Farke’s Canaries to the top of the second tier ahead of the final international break of 2018 – after a famous injury-time comeback over Millwall at Carrow Road last time out.

Potters Swans have also been in good form, winning three of their last four games and sitting nicely in eighth on their return to the Championship following Premier League relegation last term.

It’s a swift trip to follow as City head for Hull on Tuesday night (7.45pm) before welcoming City fan Paul Warne and his Rotherham United side to Carrow Road four days later.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

