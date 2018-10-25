Search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Brentford – Canaries hope to maintain momentum

25 October, 2018 - 23:53
Norwich City bid for their seventh win in nine Championship fixtures, when Brentford come to Carrow Road.

Norwich City bid for their seventh win in nine Championship fixtures, when Brentford come to Carrow Road.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 Sky Bet Championship clash against Brentford, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s visit from Thomas Frank’s Bees (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

The Canaries made it six wins in eight Championship games with a superb 2-1 comeback win over Aston Villa – having repeated that trick at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

With Villa now managed by former Bees boss Dean Smith, it’s his former club that will arrive off the back of two defeats since Smith walked out.

Brentford are actually without a win in eight games across all competitions.

Following the weekend, Norwich return to Carabao Cup duties with a fourth round clash at Premier League Bournemouth on Tuesday night (7.45pm) – before a league trip to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough the following Saturday.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

