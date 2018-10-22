MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Aston Villa – Canaries aim to burst Smith’s bubble

Follow full live coverage as Norwich City aim to maintain their current form when Aston Villa visit Carrow Road under the floodlights. Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 Sky Bet Championship clash against Aston Villa, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Tuesday evening’s visit from Dean Smith’s Villans (7.45pm kick-off).

Former Brentford boss Smith saw his managerial reign at Villa Park begin on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Swansea – an emotional occasion that also marked the recent death of Villa icon Doug Ellis.

Meanwhile Norwich were producing a superb comeback win at in-form Nottingham Forest, to underpin their own fine recent record before the international break – Timm Klose’s unlikely brace securing a 2-1 win.

Smith’s former Bees side are next to visit Carrow Road on Saturday (3pm), before Norwich return to Carabao Cup duties with a fourth round clash at Premier League Bournemouth on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

