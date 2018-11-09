MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Millwall – Canaries bid for fifth successive win

Follow our live Championship coverage as high-fliers Norwich City welcome Millwall to Carrow Road, hoping their visitors suffer another difficult day in Norfolk. Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Millwall, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s visit from Neil Harris’ Lions (3pm kick-off).

Since a 1-0 defeat at home to Stoke, Daniel Farke’s Canaries have picked up 12 points from a possible 12 – with a 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday last time out, enough to take them top of the Championship for one night at least.

Meanwhile Millwall have struggled to match their phenomenal run at the start of the year, and are currently winless on the road in the Championship this season with only two points from eight games.

Their previous home game was a 3-0 win over Ipswich Town and a watching Paul Lambert, while Brentford beat the Lions 2-0 at the weekend at Griffin Park.

It is 50 years since Millwall tasted victory of any sort at Carrow Road.

It’s the third international break of the campaign following Saturday, with the Canaries heading to Tampa Bay for a warm weather training camp.

On their return City head to Swansea (Saturday, November 24) and Hull (Tuesday, November 27) in quick succession, before a visit from Paul Warne’s Rotherham to Carrow Road welcomes in December.

