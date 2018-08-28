MATCHDAY LIVE: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Norwich City – Canaries claim outstanding comeback win

Timm Klose nods home Moritz Leitner's free-kick to earn the Canaries a draw at Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 Sky Bet Championship clash against in-form Nottingham Forest, in our Matchday Live blog from the City Ground.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s trip to Aitor Karanka’s Forest (3pm kick-off).

City had an excellent run following the previous international break – but ended it with a home defeat to Stoke.

Now Daniel Farke’s Canaries will be hoping to begin another run after returning to action from the second break of the campaign.

Forest started the day one point and four places about City in the table.

Dean Smith brings Aston Villa to Carrow Road on Tuesday (7.45pm) in only his second game at the helm since leaving Brentford.

The Bees then complete City’s week, when they head to Carrow Road four days later (3pm).

