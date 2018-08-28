Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MATCHDAY LIVE: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Norwich City – Canaries claim outstanding comeback win

PUBLISHED: 17:03 20 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:23 20 October 2018

Timm Klose nods home Moritz Leitner's free-kick to earn the Canaries a draw at Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Timm Klose nods home Moritz Leitner's free-kick to earn the Canaries a draw at Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 Sky Bet Championship clash against in-form Nottingham Forest, in our Matchday Live blog from the City Ground.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s trip to Aitor Karanka’s Forest (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

City had an excellent run following the previous international break – but ended it with a home defeat to Stoke.

Now Daniel Farke’s Canaries will be hoping to begin another run after returning to action from the second break of the campaign.

Forest started the day one point and four places about City in the table.

For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

Dean Smith brings Aston Villa to Carrow Road on Tuesday (7.45pm) in only his second game at the helm since leaving Brentford.

The Bees then complete City’s week, when they head to Carrow Road four days later (3pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion: ‘Superb performance, thoroughly deserved’ – Canaries fans savour brilliant win at Forest

Timm Klose celebrates City's winner at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Daniel Farke brings soaring Norwich City back to earth after superb 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose slams home Norwich City's winner over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I was smiling even before the ball was in’ – City star bouncing at his career-first intervention

A humble Timm Klose celebrates victory with the traveling Norwich City fans after an excellent comeback at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Championship win at Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose celebrates scoring City's equaliser at Forest with Jordan Rhodes, left, and Onel Hernandez, right Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Klose the two-goal hero as Canaries fight back in superb style to upset Forest

Timm Klose heads home Norwich City's equaliser at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy