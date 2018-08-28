Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

PUBLISHED: 21:50 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:50 30 December 2018

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park.

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Brentford, in our Matchday Live blog from Griffin Park.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after New Year’s Day’s trip to Thomas Frank’s Bees (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Daniel Farke’s side signed off for 2018 with a sickening, floodlight-hit late 4-3 defeat to Frank Lampard’s Derby – which in turn followed a dramatic 3-3 Carrow Road draw with Nottingham Forest.

That ended City’s 12-game unbeaten run, but City still head to west London second in the Championship and unbeaten in 10 consecutive league games on the road.

Meanwhile, Brentford have been improving despite their lowly 18th position – with five points from their last three games, kicked off by a 1-0 win in their previous home game against Bolton just before Christmas.

For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

The Canaries continue their 2019 start with the traditional distraction of an FA Cup third round tie at home to League One title contenders Portsmouth on Saturday (5.30pm), before things get trickier in the Championship.

City will head to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion the following Saturday, before hosting Birmingham and then Sheffield United (FA Cup dependent) in following weekends.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Villages in Dorset: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

The castle ruins overlooking the village of Corfe. Photo credit: csfotoimages, Getty Images

10 Dorset towns you really must visit

Bournemouth boasts seven miles of golden sandy beaches

Cosy pubs in Dorset to snuggle up in this winter

Pictured supplied by The Old Inn, Holt

8 of the best dog walks in Dorset

Buddy at Durdle Door

13 of the best cream teas in Dorset

Afternoon Tea for four. Picture by H J Brown Photography, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Now they want someone with a computer’: Old-style Norwich nurse retires after 50 years

Angela Longstaff has recently retired from nursing after 50 years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

House of Fraser boss Mike Ashley. Staff at the company's Norwich store have yet to receive a response to a letter they sent him about the store's closure. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Police officers who saved heart attack victims’ lives to receive national awards

Four Norwich police officers are to receive national awards. Picture: Ian Burt.

Couple who shed 15 stone supporting others to do the same

Kimberly and Richard Playle from Wymondham before losing a total of 15 stone through diet changes. Photo: Submitted

‘We need to be better than that’ – Pukki wishes Norwich City a stingy new year

Teemu Pukki earned a brace for Norwich City against Derby - but it was at the other end once again that caused the Canaries issues. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists