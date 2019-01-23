Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Sheffield United – Canaries clash with automatic promotion rivals

23 January, 2019 - 22:34
Norwich City welcome Championship automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United, for a crunch Carrow Road fixture.

Norwich City welcome Championship automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United, for a crunch Carrow Road fixture.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL Championship clash with Sheffield United, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s visit from Chris Wilder’s Blades (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Daniel Farke’s side picked up a superb 3-1 win over play-off chasing Birmingham last weekend; their first victory in six games but equally a third Championship game unbeaten.

The win moved City back into second spot in the second tier, just a point behind leaders Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United last 1-0 at Swansea – enough to see them lose third place to West Bromwich Albion.

However, that defeat ended a run of four successive wins while the Blades won at Carrow Road last season as well as in injury time at Bramall Lane back in August – Norwich’s last league away defeat.

For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

In the midst of a tough run, Farke’s Canaries follow the weekend with a mouth-watering trip to Leeds on Saturday (5.30pm) to kick off February.

Then comes another crucial clash, with Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town the visitors to a sold-out Carrow Road the following Sunday (12pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Inquest opens into death of well-known Big Issue seller in Norwich

Simon Thorndike. Photo: Archant

Cervical cancer affects younger people too, survivor says

Laura Woods, from Oulton Broad, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016. Photo: Big C

‘Don’t be shy, don’t be afraid of it. Embrace the fact we are up there’ - Tim Krul’s rallying cry to City pals

Tim Krul knows how big the next few games are for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Birmingham and Blades – The PinkUn Show #165 LIVE and interactive

The latest edition of The PinkUn Show reflects on Norwich City's Birmingham win and prepares for a huge clash with Sheffield United.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists