MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Nottingham Forest – Canaries open home crunch Christmas double-header

Norwich City return to Carrow Road on Boxing Day, as fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest visit for a compelling Championship clash. Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Boxing Day’s visit from Aitor Karanka’s Forest (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Daniel Farke’s side signed off for Christmas with a superb 1-0 win at Blackburn, thanks to another late Teemu Pukki strike.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest lost for the first time in their history at home to Queens Park Rangers – upping the pressure on Karanka and his side’s stalling promotion bid.

The game is lined up for Lewis Grabban’s latest Carrow Road return, after a mixed spell at Norwich.

• For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

Following the Canaries’ opening festive fixture, another promotion contender follows suit on Saturday with Frank Lampard’s Derby at Carrow Road the visitors (3pm).

That game sends off 2018, before the new year is welcomed in on Tuesday, January 1 with a trip to west London to face faltering Brentford (3pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer