MATCHDAY LIVE: Bournemouth v Norwich City – Canaries take on stiff cup challenge

Norwich City take on Premier League high-flyers Bournemouth as they continue their Carabao Cup run at Dean Court. Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Premier League Bournemouth, in our Matchday Live blog from Vitality Stadium.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Tuesday’s trip to Eddie Howe’s high-flying Cherries (7.45pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

The Canaries are in rude health with eight wins from their previous 10 matches, claiming a 1-0 win over Brentford at Carrow Road last time out to lift them up to fourth in the Championship.

Bournemouth are in top form too, their 3-0 win at Fulham on Saturday seeing them hold sixth position in the Premier League with Howe continuing to impress.

Home wins over MK Dons and Blackburn have booked the Cherries’ League Cup progress so far.

• For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

Norwich return to EFL Championship action on Saturday with a trip to stuttering Sheffield Wednesday – where City have lost 5-1 on their previous two visits.

They then host struggling Millwall at Carrow Road seven days later, before the third international break of the campaign.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer