Norwich Evening News > Sport > Norwich City FC

Thousands pay tribute to city super-fan with minutes applause

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:29 PM December 26, 2021
Norwich City superfan Lil Kemp has died

Norwich City superfan Lil Kemp has died - Credit: Norwich City FC

A Norwich City fan who died this week received a fitting tribute at Carrow Road today.

Avid supporter Lillian Kemp was given a minutes applause at the game against Arsenal following the news that she had died after battling illness in hospital.

The former fan of the year winner had been supporting the club for more than 60 years and was a regular face at Norwich City games. 

Fans in the stadium describe the moment as a "lovely tribute" and following the applause chants of "City Till I Die" could be heard from the stands.

Another supporter praised Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for joining in with the applause for the full minute.

Known affectionately as Lil, the 91-year-old from Tuckswood was well-known for helping to organise coaches for away games and had been attending Norwich City matches since the 1950s. 

Norwich News

