Thousands pay tribute to city super-fan with minutes applause

A Norwich City fan who died this week received a fitting tribute at Carrow Road today.

Avid supporter Lillian Kemp was given a minutes applause at the game against Arsenal following the news that she had died after battling illness in hospital.

The former fan of the year winner had been supporting the club for more than 60 years and was a regular face at Norwich City games.

Fans in the stadium describe the moment as a "lovely tribute" and following the applause chants of "City Till I Die" could be heard from the stands.

Lovely tribute in the ground just now to Lily Kemp, prompting the Barclay to sing “City til I die”. Being a #Norwich fan is tough gig sometimes but I wouldn’t change it… https://t.co/Bxv6LW4Adh #otbc #NCFC @NorwichCityFC — Heather Cracknell (@revheath) December 26, 2021

Another supporter praised Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for joining in with the applause for the full minute.

@AaronRamsdale98 Clapped the full minute for Lily Kemp, alot of respect for that👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #NCFC #AFC — froz (@ncfcfroz) December 26, 2021

Fantastic tribute to Lil Kemp at Carrow Road.



A very special woman. — Rob Butler (@BobRutler) December 26, 2021

Known affectionately as Lil, the 91-year-old from Tuckswood was well-known for helping to organise coaches for away games and had been attending Norwich City matches since the 1950s.