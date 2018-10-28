Lewis shows Brentford what they’re missing with all-action display during hard earned City victory

Jamal Lewis was in the thick of the action throughout City's win over Brentford

Our latest Norwich City player watch kept a close eye on Jamal Lewis during yesterday’s 1-0 home victory over Brentford.

The Northern Ireland international very nearly became a Brentford player as a youngster but has emerged as the first choice left-back for City and Northern Ireland in the last year.

Here’s how his afternoon unfolded...

1 – Overlaps Todd Cantwell, keeps the ball despite being outnumbered and gets the ball back to his team-mate, only for Cantwell to over-hit his ball forward.

3 – Jordan Rhodes spreads the ball to the left and Lewis runs at Henrik Dalsgaard but the right-back plays the ball against him to win a goal-kick.

9 – Charges forward and wins a corner off Dalsgaard.

12 – Marco Stiepermann spreads left and Lewis wins a corner. Emi Buendia takes short to Mo Leitner, who passes to Lewis, who tees up Aarons to shoot but powerful effort hits Rhodes and goes behind.

15 – Intercepts Sergi Canos’ pass to Romaine Sawyers on the right after City scramble away a corner, eventually thumps clear after exchanging a one-two with Stiepermann.

16 – Leitner does well to free him on the left, low cross is deflected clear and Buendia tees up Alex Tettey but shot is well blocked. Buendia keeps the move alive and Lewis stays out of the way from an offside position but Stiepermann also sees a shot charged down.

18 – Nice ball forward from Dalsagaard finds Sawyers with Lewis out of position, low cross and Timm Klose holds up Bees striker Neal Maupay, before Ollie Watkins fires well over.

23 – Caught out by a one-two between Yannaris and Sawyers, Canos lashes a low shot which Krul holds.

24 – Charges forward and doesn’t quite win a corner, Brentford counter quickly but typical Tettey protection to rob Watkins on the edge of the City area.

25 – Another dart forward and Stiepermann’s low cross is thumped over by Buendia under pressure.

27 – Canos gets a cross in from the right and Lewis only heads as far away as Leitner on the edge of the box, Buendia loses the ball and Leitner eventually deflects Yoann Barbet’s shot behind for a corner.

32 – Foot race with Canos and is fouled by the Spaniard.

41 – Steps in at the perfect time to intercept Watkins’ pass on the edge of the City box and then charges forward with Cantwell but move breaks down.

43 – Poor header from a long Barbet ball forward lands at Canos’ feet, who runs at goal but Lewis bites back with a sharp tackle, Dalsgaard attacks but cross hits Lewis and Buendia gets clear.

45+2 – Outrageous flick from Cantwell plays Lewis clean through, floats a cross in and Watkins bundles over Max Aarons in the box, penalty given but Rhodes sees a poor attempt saved.

46 – Charges down the left, halted by Dalsgaard and Konsa, Cantwell keeps the ball alive.

50 – Buendia wins back the ball, Cantwell spreads left and Lewis wins a corner off Swayers.

51 – Follows Canos in-field and tackles back.

57 – Brilliant work from Buendia, Stiepermann pushes forward, Tettey to Lewis in space but poor cross goes over the bar.

63 – Stiepermann whips a pass down the left but Lewis is kept away from the ball by Konsa.

67 – Strong tackle and then exchanges passes with Stiepermann on the edge of the box, can’t get control and Said Benrhama robs him.

79 – Buendia pulls up with cramp but Lewis helps Dennis Srbeny keep possession only for Cantwell to concede a throw.

84 – Looped ball from Klose plays him into a difficult position on the left, stays strong but Swayers wins a throw.

Verdict: Plenty of dangerous forward raids and battled hard in defence, shaking off a tough patch in the first half. Has played better this season but has so much potential, Brentford will certainly wish they did complete his signing as a teenager now.

Rating: 7 out of 10