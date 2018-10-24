Opinion

Leitner’s emergence as a Championship star continues with superb display during City’s victory over Villa

Moritz Leitner was in fine form for the Canaries against Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Our latest Norwich City player watch kept a close eye on in-form midfielder Moritz Leitner during last night’s fine 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Carrow Road.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Germany U21 starlet continued to flourish as the heartbeat of City’s midfield, helping Daniel Farke’s team hit back from 1-0 down at half-time.

Here’s how his evening unfolded...

5 – Robs Conor Hourihane in the Villa half but Tom Trybull is beaten in the air and Villa counter.

11 – Corner is cleared, holds off Jack Grealish, turns and lashes a rising shot over from 25 yards.

12 – Nice link play with Trybull and Todd Cantwell, spreads right to Max Aarons, who links with Emi Buendia, Leitner plays Aarons down the right, who wins a corner.

16 – Buendia plays a corner short, Leitner plays to Jamal Lewis and his cross is headed goalwards by Timm Klose but intercepted.

17 – Intercepts Neil Taylor’s pass and starts a counter, clever pass around the corner doesn’t quite find Aarons later in the move.

22 – Robs Grealish in the Villa half, Buendia drives on, Cantwell brought down on the edge of the box. Marco Stiepermann curls free-kick into the wall.

29 – Forced to go backwards to Tim Krul with no options ahead of him.

35 – Makes a near post run and gets his head on a Buendia corner from the right, finds the side-netting.

38 – Swings in a nice cross and Alan Hutton just eases Jordan Rhodes away from a clear header on goal.

44 – Nice one-two with Stiepermann on the right, dinks in a cross and Tuanzebe has to head behind. Takes himself, Stiepermann flicks on but to no-one.

45 – Let’s pass from Buendia on the right run between his legs and turns Taylor, who hauls him back to stop going clean through and is booked. Leitner swings in a weak free-kick from wide which is headed away easily.

47 – Intercepts Hutton cross, tries to play Cantwell away with a clever ball but Tuanzebe makes the tackle.

53 – Nice spread left on his left foot and Stiepermann wins a corner. Pumps up the Barclay as waits with Buendia to take as Villa make a substitution. Buendia swings in and Rhodes equalises!

56 – Rhodes flicks on and Cantwell plays Leitner through on the left, pulls a powerful low cross back to no-one though.

58 – Wins battle with Scott Hogan on the edge of his own box and is fouled by Grealish on the right.

63 – Helps Buendia keep possession and then so nearly curls a ball over the Villa defence to get Rhodes clean through.

65 – Dives in to try and rob Grealish on the edge of the box and concedes a dangerous foul but free-kick is wasted.

67 – Steps up to beat Hourihane to the ball and get City moving forward, ends with a lovely cross to the back post which Cantwell can’t turn across the face of goal.

72 – Floats a lovely switch pass to Aarons on the right.

81 – Takes control of situation as Cantwell is under pressure, pushes forward and a crowd-pleasing back-heel finds Rhodes on the left.

90 – Turns calmly under pressure from Hogan.

Verdict: Absolutely superb, one of the Championship’s form midfielders. Really enjoying his football and showing he has the hunger for a battle.

Rating: 8 out of 10